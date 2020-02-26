Cricket Equipment Revolutionary Trends 2020 by Industry Statistics | Gray-Nicolls, Gunn & Moore, Sanspareils Greenlands

”

Cricket Equipment Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Cricket Equipment market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Cricket Equipment Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Cricket Equipment market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Cricket Equipment Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles Gray-Nicolls, Gunn & Moore, Sanspareils Greenlands, Kookaburra, Sareen Sports, Slazenger, Adidas, Puma, British Cricket Balls, CA Sports, Nike, Woodworm Cricket, Kippax, Sommers .

Summary

Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of eleven players on a cricket field, at the center of which is a rectangular 22-yard-long pitch with a wicket, a set of three wooden stumps sited at each end.

Cricket Equipment is the equipment needed when playing cricket. The equipment mainly includes cricket bats, cricket balls, cricket protective gear, and others.

The global Cricket Equipment industry mainly concentrates in APAC, Europe, MEA and Americas. The global are rather scattered, The global leading players in this market are Gray-Nicolls, Gunn & Moore, Sanspareils Greenlands, Kookaburra, Sareen Sports and Slazenger , which accounts for about 40 % of total production value. There are many production plants scattered in India which more dependent on the manual production.

The Cricket Equipment are mainly used by clubs, schools, individuals and others. The main application is clubs and individuals, which accounts for above 70% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2021.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to The global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The global Cricket Equipment market was 13 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 16 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Cricket Equipment market:

Gray-Nicolls, Gunn & Moore, Sanspareils Greenlands, Kookaburra, Sareen Sports, Slazenger, Adidas, Puma, British Cricket Balls, CA Sports, Nike, Woodworm Cricket, Kippax, Sommers

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Cricket Bats

Cricket Balls

Cricket Protective Gear

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Junior/Youth

Women

Men

Cricket Equipment Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Cricket Equipment markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Cricket Equipment market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Cricket Equipment market.

