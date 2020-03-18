Cresols Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2016 – 2026

Cresols Market: Introduction

Cresols is an aromatic organic compound and obtained from coal tar or petroleum as a mixture of three stereoisomers i.e. Ortho Cresols, Meta Cresols and Para Cresols. It is generally referred as tricresol or cresolic acid and very toxic in nature. It is a strong dermal irritant and on inhalation by human, it may cause serious hazards such as dryness, nasal constriction, and throat irritation among others. However it is widely used for variety of applications such as disinfectants, antiseptics, preservative and agrochemicals among others.

Ortho, Meta and Para cresol are stereoisomers and commercially manufactured as phenol derivatives. There are two well-known manufacturing processes of cresol i.e. methylation of phenol using methanol and sulfonation of toluene, followed by hydrolysis. However manufacturing of cresol from toluene is industrially preferred route. It is appeared either as liquid or in solid form with sweet and phenolic odor. Cresol mixture is industrially preferred preservative, solvent, disinfectant and wood preservative. Meta cresol is for manufacturing of herbicides, insecticides, antioxidants, photographic chemicals and explosive. While para cresol is majorly used for manufacturing of antioxidants, dyes and fragrance chemicals. Ortho cresol has found great application as chemical intermediates, pharmaceutical intermediate, disinfectants and solvent.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/11092

Cresols Market: Market Dynamics

Average price of cresol is subjected to change with geographies and does not follow volume to revenue ration in each individual geographies. Growing demand for specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals intermediates and industrial lubricants is expected to drive global consumption of cresols. The growing demand for antioxidants and preservatives is another accelerator for global market of cresols. Sustainability of the global cresols market is majorly depends on price and availability of raw materials. However alarming government regulations on use of cresols for certain applications such as in cosmetics and hair and dye products may restrain the overall consumption of cresols across the globe.

Cresols Market: Segmentation

On basis of product types, global cresols market can be segmented as follow as;

Ortho Cresols

Meta Cresols

Para Cresols

On basis of applications, global cresols market can be segmented as follow as;

Solvents

Chemical Intermediates

Antioxidants

Preservatives

Other Dyes Manufacturing Fragrance Manufacturing Others



On basis of geographies, global cresols market can be segmented as follow as;

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Cresols Market: Regional Outlook

Major consumers of cresols are China, U.S., Western Europe and Japan and collectively accounted for more than 60% of total world consumption in 2015. China is the largest market in Asia-Pacific followed by India in 2016, and is expected to grow rapidly in the near future. Owing to cresol’s value added applications such as solvent, disinfectant and preservative, it is expected that the consumption of cresol will grow steadily especially in China and India. This is primarily because of expansion of end-use industries such as rubber and plastics, pharmaceuticals, dyes and chemicals in Asia Pacific. U.S. and Western Europe are two leading consumer of cresolic acid and consumption of cresol by this two geographies is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 3.0% till 2020.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11092

Cresols Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global cresols market are as follow as;