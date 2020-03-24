Credit Suisse Private Banking Market Size,Forecast 2025 Industry Chain Analysis, Segmentation, Opportunities with Top Application Such as Desktops and Mobiles

Analysis of the Global Credit Suisse Private Banking Market

Credit Suisse is a global bank headquartered in Zrich, Switzerland. It provides private banking and wealth management, corporate banking, investment banking, and retail banking services to individuals, corporations, and institutions in approximately 50 countries. It offers private banking services through three regional divisions that collectively employed 2,950 relationship managers as of December 31, 2018.

This competitor profile provides a comprehensive analysis of Credit Suisse’s private banking and wealth management operations. It offers insights into the companys strategy and financial performance, including key data on assets under management (AUM). Customer targeting and service propositions are covered, as are product innovation and marketing activities.

– Credit Suisses Private Banking International subdivision focuses on clients with assets of around CHF20m ($20.3m).

– Credit Suisse is reorganizing its Swiss operations to further strengthen its position as a Swiss universal bank.

– Credit Suisse reported robust growth in pre-tax profits despite weak revenue growth in 2018.

– Credit Suisse has been investing in digital applications to enhance self-service capabilities, improve the productivity of client-facing employees, and automate front-to-back processes.

