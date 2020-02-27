Cranial Implants Market Competitive and Demand Analysis 2019 to 2030 – Zimmer, Biomet, Medtronic, Stryker Medartis

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Global Cranial Implants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global cranial implants market was estimated to be over US$ 800 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2030.

Increasing innovations in the field of cranial implants coupled with growing technological advancements by way of 3-D printing, computer-aided implant design, and regenerative medicine has catalyzed the emergence of patient-specific 3D implants that are fabricated using a variety of materials, including ceramic, polymer or metal. Cranial implants are efficacious and precise for treatment of cranial defects; these implants aid surgeons to achieve better patient outcomes. The growth of the market is further fueled by factors such as a rising demand for customized cranial implants, growing geriatric population, and upsurge in the number of trauma cases due to road accidents and injuries. Moreover, rising awareness regarding different options in cranial implants, growing focus on research and development are some of the other factors triggering the growth of cranial implants market.

Major Players in the Global Cranial Implants Market

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Stryker

Medartis

Kelyniam Global Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

DePuy Synthes

Xilloc Medical B.V.

KLS Martin Group

Ortho Baltic

among others.

North America A Major Market Share Holder

North America holds the major share of the global cranial implants market. The growth in this region is anticipated to be propelled by factors such as growing geriatric population, presence of key players, increasing awareness amongst the population regarding cranial implants, availability of technologically enhanced cranial implants. The key players in this region have a strong product portfolio, which offers a wider choice to the patient population. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Some Key Point From TOC:

Unique Selling Propositions (Usps)

Technological Advancements Comparative Analysis Of Cranial Implant Materials

Global Cranial Implants Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Product Type

Customized Cranial Implants Non-Customized Cranial Implants

Global Cranial Implants Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Material

Polymer Ceramic Metal

