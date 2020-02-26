Craft Vodka Market – Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends & Forecast up to 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Craft Vodka market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Craft Vodka market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Craft Vodka market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

leading vendors including Heaven Hill Brands have upped their marketing game to attract a larger consumer base.

The leading vendors are focusing on leveraging the presence of multiple sellers of liquor in the emerging economies.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global craft vodka market include –

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

William Grant & Sons Ltd

Global Craft Vodka Market: Growth Drivers

Use at Annual Events and Celebrations

The trend of dedicated cocktail parties to celebrate new events, weddings, and other ceremonies has played a vital role in the growth of the global craft vodka market. Furthermore, the consumption of vodka is not limited to a particular age group, and people from young adults to the elderly have a taste for craft vodka.

Dilution of Vodka is a Popular Trend

For people who do not prefer energetic drinks, craft vodka can be diluted in water to mellow down its taste. The solubility of craft vodka in water has led to increased use of this form of liquor.

Global Craft Vodka Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global craft vodka market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The consumption of craft vodka amongst elite groups in Europe has increased in recent times. The market for craft vodka in Asia Pacific is also gradually gaining momentum.

The global craft vodka market segmented as:

Distiller Type

Large craft distiller

Medium craft distiller

Small craft distiller

