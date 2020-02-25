Craft Soda Market 2020: Study of Emerging Trends, Size, Revenue And Key Players are Reeds inc., PepsiCo, JONES SODA CO., Celeste Cathryn Digital, Appalachian Brewing Company, others

Craft Soda Market: Inclusive Insight

Global craft soda market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

While preparing this Global Craft Soda market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Reeds inc., PepsiCo, JONES SODA CO., Celeste Cathryn Digital, Appalachian Brewing Company, BOYLAN BOTTLING, crookedbevco, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Q Tonic, LLC, TUXEN BREWING COMPANY, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., , Brix Soda Co, BUCKSNORT SODA COMPANY. ltd., Batch Craft Soda, Bai, Excel Bottling Company, DRY Soda Company, Peak Drive Beverages and Five Star Beverages among others.

In June 2019, Hank’s Craft Soda’s parent company, Liberty Beverages has launched Aqwi Organics. Infused with sea salt and antioxidants from kelp, it is low calorie flavoured water in five flavours. This launch will help the company in expansion of the liberty beverages

Region-based analysis of the Craft Soda Industry market:

– The Craft Soda Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Craft Soda Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Type (Natural, Organic), Target Consumer (Teenagers, Young Adults, Middle-Aged Adults), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Food Service & Drinking Places, Convenience & Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other), Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Strict government guidelines for artificial ingredients and labelling and packaging will drive the market growth

Rising population in developing countries along with the increasing consumer disposable income is expected to have a positive effect in the growth of the market

The shifting consumer preference from high sugar drinks to low-sugar or mid-calorie beverages as well as choosing craft soda as an operative substitute for alcoholic drinks will propel the market growth

Growing concern towards obesity and shifting consumer preferences towards natural and organic drinks may drive the growth of the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Increasing social awareness towards environmental concern may restrict the market growth

Strict government initiatives regarding energy conservation will hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

