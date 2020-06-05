Covid-19 Impact on Synthetic Magnesium Oxide Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Synthetic Magnesium Oxide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Synthetic Magnesium Oxide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
It takes high purity caustic calcined magnesia and dolomite powder as raw material, milling, formed under high pressure, sintered in high temperature rotary kiln. It has the feature of high density, high strength and high corrosion resistance and is the ideal raw material for making dry ramming mix and hot patching material for bottom of EAF.
Magnesium oxides are used for the production of magnetic steel sheets. A Slurry of MgO is prepared and is used to coat steel and the coated sheets are submitted to high temperature. The reaction of the magnesium with the silicone steel leads on the surface to a specific structure called “Forsterite”. This structure gives specific magnetic properties to the silicon steel.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Synthetic Magnesium Oxide. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Synthetic Magnesium Oxide was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Synthetic Magnesium Oxide is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Synthetic Magnesium Oxide, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic Magnesium Oxide Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)
Global Synthetic Magnesium Oxide Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)
Global Synthetic Magnesium Oxide Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)
Global Synthetic Magnesium Oxide Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Magnesia Mineral Compounds, Kyowa Chemical, SCORA, Lehmann&Voss&Co., TATEHO CHEMICAL, Konoshima Chemical, KAUSTIK, BUSCHLE & LEPPER, Causmag International, ELITE CHEMICALS, Celtic Chemicals, INTERMAG COMPANY, MAGNIFIN, Russian Mining Chemical, Ako Kasei, UBE, Hebei Meishen Technology, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Pharmaceutical Grade Magnesium Oxide
Food Grade Magnesium Oxide
Synthetic Magnesium Oxide
Based on the Application:
Oriented Silicon Steel
Silicon Steel Coating
Pharmaceutical Industry
Food Industry
Electrician Magnesium
Hydrotalcite
Rubber Industry
