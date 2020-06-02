Covid-19 Impact on Packaging Coating Additives Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Packaging Coating Additives market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Packaging Coating Additives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Additives can help improve the appearance and durability of a coating, the flow of paints and inks, the efficiency of the manufacturing process, and even the sustainability of formulations.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the packaging coating additives market. The market for packaging coating additives in Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing demand from the food packaging application in the region. APAC is the hub for foreign investments and booming industrial sectors mainly because of the low-cost labor, easy availability of raw materials, increasing adoption of modern technologies, innovations, and easy availability of inexpensive land. Factors such as growing middle-class population, industrialization, rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and increasing consumption of packaged products are expected to drive the food packaging industry, thus providing growth prospects to the packaging coating additives market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Packaging Coating Additives. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Packaging Coating Additives was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Packaging Coating Additives is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Packaging Coating Additives, including the following market information:

Global Packaging Coating Additives Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Packaging Coating Additives Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Packaging Coating Additives Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Packaging Coating Additives Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Croda, BASF, Clariant, Lonza Group, 3M, Arkema Group, Evonik Industries, Solvay, Akzo Nobel, Daikin Industries, Ampacet, Addcomp Holland, KAO, Abril Industrial Waxes, PCC Chemax, Munzing Chemie, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Slip

Antistatic

Anti-fog

Anti-block

Antimicrobial

Based on the Application:

Food Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Healthcare Packaging

Consumer Packaging

Others

