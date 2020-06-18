Covid-19 Impact on Meniscal Fixation Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Meniscal Fixation Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Meniscal Fixation Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Meniscal fixation devices are used arthroscopic repair or open surgery. Meniscal fixation devices include arrows, screws, darts, and other fasteners. The latest advancement of meniscal fixation device includes a hybrid of the peripheral anchor, suture, and Slipknot. These fixation devices are used for tensioning across the meniscal tear.

North America dominates the global Meniscal Fixation Devices Market due to the high acceptance among end users, and in North America, USA is a major stakeholder due to the high penetration.

Major competitors identified in this market include Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Conmed, Schwartz Biomedical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Arrows

Screws

Darts

Other

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

