Covid-19 Impact on Global Magnetic Localization System, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Global Magnetic Localization System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Global Magnetic Localization System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Magnetic localization system are the instruments that help in the real time management and tracking of medical equipment used during minimal invasive procedures. Magnetic localization system is usually attached with a computer that provides image guidance. The devices use electromagnetic field that helps in proper navigation of internal body organs. Magnetic localization system has helped the technicians in placement of devices precisely and accurately. Magnetic localization systems reduce cost and increases the workflow of the technicians. Magnetic localization system helps to identify the pathological site inside the human body. The main focus of magnetic localization system is removal of tumor and to treat other neurological problems, propelling the growth of the magnetic localization system market. The incorporation of minimal invasive procedure using magnetic localization systems over the traditional open brain surgeries, is also propelling the demand of the magnetic localization system market. The magnetic localization system has the potential to treat the pathological body part by increasing the navigation without using line of sight.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Magnetic Localization System Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Magnetic Localization System was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Magnetic Localization System is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Magnetic Localization System market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Magnetic Localization System market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Magnetic Localization System industry.

Global Magnetic Localization System Scope and Segment

Magnetic Localization System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnetic Localization System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Medtronic

Brainlab

Karl Storz

Fiagon

Collin Medical

Scopis

Veran Medical

…

Magnetic Localization System Breakdown Data by Type

Rigid Magnetic Localization System

Flexible Magnetic Localization System

Magnetic Localization System Breakdown Data by Application

Orthopedic

ENT

Dental

Neurosurgery

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Magnetic Localization System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Magnetic Localization System market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

