COVID-19 Impact on Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electrical contacts are soft, high-conductivity, oxidation-resistant materials used as the makeup of electrical components. They are the materials in a system through which an electrical current flows.

Electrical contacts are generally made from metals with high electrical conductivity. The most commonly used metal surfaces for contact alloys are silver, copper and other auxiliary metal, like gold, platinum, and palladium. Tungsten, nickel, graphite, and molybdenum are materials that enhance the structural properties of highly conductive metals and some are used individually for specialized contacts and components. Compared with National Bureau of Statistics of China and Customs, in this report, the sales volume was counted by using total weight (1 MT = 1 Ton) of contact materials.

According to the industry’s definition of electrical contacts and contacts materials, it can be divided into: contact material, multi-layer electrical contacts, and electrical contact elements.

Contact material is made of silver, copper and other raw materials for processing to meet customer demand in the electrical contact performance, physical properties, mechanical properties, chemical properties, etc. It is widely used in circuit breakers, contactors and other low voltage electrical products. The multi-layer electrical and electrical contact elements are further developed on the basis of the contact material to form the electrical contact material.

Multi-layer electrical contacts is made by the contact material and other cheap metal after debugging. The working surface is the contact material. With the combination of cheap metal, in ensuring the electrical contact performance and other basic requirements, it can reduce the utilized amount of precious metals, and significantly reduce the cost of production products. It is widely used in relays, fuses, switches, household appliances and other products.

Electrical contact elements is a deep processing product formed by welding the contact material, the multi-layer electrical contacts and the contacts bridge.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products industry.

Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products Scope and Segment

Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Metalor (Tanaka)

DODUCO

Umicore

Toshiba

Chugai Electric

Heesung

MATERION

MITSUBISHI

Nippon Tungsten

Brainin

Fuda

Wenzhou Hongfeng

Longsun

Guilin Coninst

Foshan Tongbao

Shanghai Renmin

Zhejiang Metallurgical

Anping Feichang

Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products Breakdown Data by Type

Contact Material

Multi-layer Electrical Contacts

Electrical Contact Elements

Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products Breakdown Data by Application

Contactor

Relay

Breaker

Switch

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for Low-voltage Products market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

