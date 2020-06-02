Covid-19 Impact on Antimicrobial Coatings Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Antimicrobial Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Antimicrobial Coatings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Antimicrobial coatings are coatings that contain antimicrobial agents in them. Like other coatings, these coatings not only enhance appearance, durability, and corrosion resistance property but also protect the coated surface from harmful microbes that cause disease. The manufacture of these coatings involves the addition of biocides to the formulation. Various bacterial and fungal inhibitors, such as silver and copper are commonly used in their production. These coatings either inhibit the bacterial growth or kill the bacteria which come in contact with them. Indoor air quality systems, mold remediation, medical industry, food and beverages, textiles, and others are the major application areas of these coatings.

The medical application accounted for the largest share of the overall antimicrobial coatings market and this trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Axalta Coating Systems, Akzo Nobel, BASF, PPG Industries, RPM International, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Valspar, Sika, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Silver

Copper

Others

Based on the Application:

Indoor Air / HVAC

Medical

Mold Remediation

Building & Construction

Foods & Beverages

Textiles

Others

