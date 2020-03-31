Counter-IED Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019-2033

The global Counter-IED market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Counter-IED market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Counter-IED market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Counter-IED market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Counter-IED market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Counter-IED market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Counter-IED market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Counter-IED market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
General Dynamics Corporation
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Raytheon Company
Chemring Group
Thales Group
L3 Technologies, Inc.
Harris Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Allen-Vanguard Corporation
Netline Communications Technologies
Sierra Nevada Corporation
SRC, Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Vehicle mounted
Ship mounted
Airborne mounted
Handheld
Segment by Application
Military
Homeland Security
What insights readers can gather from the Counter-IED market report?
- A critical study of the Counter-IED market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Counter-IED market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Counter-IED landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Counter-IED market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Counter-IED market share and why?
- What strategies are the Counter-IED market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Counter-IED market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Counter-IED market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Counter-IED market by the end of 2029?
