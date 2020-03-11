Cosmetic Product Market Report Expected Massive Growth & Analysis by 2019-2025 | Alticor, Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, Yves Rocher, Mary Kay Inc., Revlon Inc., Kao Corp., Shiseido

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global Cosmetic Products Market expected to garner USD 597 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 6.47% between 2020 and 2025.

Growing economies, changing lifestyles, rising demands of personal care products due to varying climatic conditions encourage the growth of cosmetic market worldwide.

The cosmetic products are generally mixtures of chemical compounds as some being synthetics and some being derived from natural sources used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. Shifting consumer preference towards natural and organic beauty products, especially in developed countries, fosters the growth of the cosmetics market.

Moreover, the rising demand for natural, herbal, and organic beauty products creates potential opportunities for key players to innovate and develop new products in accordance with consumer preferences. Continuous rise in GDP has improved the economies of developing countries and has raised the spending capabilities of individuals, which in turn, are positively influencing the growth of the global cosmetic product market.

Global Cosmetic Product Market: Competitive Landscape

The key participants operating in the global cosmetic products market are Alticor, Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, Yves Rocher, Mary Kay Inc., Revlon Inc., Kao Corp., Shiseido, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and L’oreal Group. The leading market players are launching new cosmetic products, in order to meet rising demand from consumers.

Skin Care Cosmetic Product- Largest Shareholder Segment of the Global Cosmetic Product Market

The skin care segment is dominating the global cosmetic products market during the forecast period owing to its multiple variants such as makeup remover, depilatories, hand care, and facial care. This category is one of the most technically advanced, complex, and diverse categories of the cosmetic market. Skin products manufactured by the manufacturers have to undergo many dermatological tests before its introduction in the market. With the advancement in technology, product manufacturers are using new technologies such as nanogold and nanosome technology or nanoparticles for manufacturing skin care products.

Moreover, rising demands for personal herbal products is prompting the leading manufacturers to launch new herbal cosmetic products. For instance, In March 2015, Unilever acquired REN Skincare; the acquisition helps Unilever to increase its customer base for the skincare segment.

E-Commerce Distribution Channel Is Expected To Grow Rapidly Over the Anticipated Period

Online Stores is expected to be the fastest-growing channel in the global market over the forecast period owing to the upsurge of digitalization & several e-commerce websites. It has a huge role in the success of vendors as it directly impacts the demand & supply in the market & hence the revenue. With the rising penetration of internet & e-commerce across the globe, the presence of cosmetic companies has increased. The perks of e-commerce have not only benefitted the manufacturers but also the consumers in terms of pricing & availability of a vast range of products. Digitalization or social media helps vendors reach out to consumers and helps generate awareness related to the products and attract new potential customers, which further fuel the demand for cosmetic products over the forecast period.

Global Cosmetic Regional Analysis

The Global Cosmetic product regional analysis is segmented as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global cosmetic products market during the forecast period, owing to growing awareness regarding personal hygiene, growing inclination towards personal grooming products, and burgeoning growth of the retail industry in the region. APAC have a large population and thus a large potential consumer pool and with the increasing disposable income of consumers in theses developing regions has helped the cosmetics market grow significantly over the forecast period

