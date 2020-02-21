Cosmetic Preservatives Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Cosmetic Preservatives Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Cosmetic Preservatives market was valued at USD 277.9 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 461.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Cosmetic Preservatives market are listed in the report.

BASF SE

Ashland

Lonza Group

Akema Fine Chemicals

DOW Chemical Company

Symrise AG

Chemipol

Brenntag AG

Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt.