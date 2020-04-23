Coronavirus kills Chinese whistleblower doctor

A Chinese doctor who tried to send out the first warning of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has died, the hospital treating him said.

Li Wenliang was infected with the virus while working at Wuhan Central Hospital.

He sent a warning to other doctors on December 30, but the police asked him to “stop making false comments.”

There have been conflicting reports of his death, but the Volkszeitung now says he died on Friday at 2:58 a.m. (Thursday at 6:58 p.m. GMT).

The virus killed 636 people and infected 31,161 people in mainland China, according to recent figures from the National Health Commission.

The death toll includes 73 new deaths that were reported on Thursday.

The virus causes severe acute respiratory infections and the symptoms usually start with fever followed by a dry cough.

Most infected people are likely to recover completely – just like with a flu.

What is Li Wenliang’s story?

Dr. Li, an ophthalmologist, reported his story at Weibo a month after his first warning from a hospital bed.

The 34-year-old had noticed seven cases of a virus that he thought looked like Sars – the virus that led to a global epidemic in 2003.

On December 30, he sent a message to colleagues in a chat group warning him to wear protective clothing to avoid infection.

Four days later, he was called to the public security office, where he was asked to sign a letter. In the letter, he was accused of making “false statements” that would have “seriously disrupted the social order”.

He was one of eight people the police said were being investigated for “spreading rumors.” The local authorities later apologized to Dr. Li.

In his Weibo post, he describes how he started coughing on January 10, had a fever the next day, and was in the hospital two days later. On January 30, he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

How did China react?

A wave of anger and grief flooded the Chinese social media site Weibo when the news of Dr. Li’s death became known.

The two main hashtags on the website were “Wuhan’s government owes Dr. Li Wenliang and sorry” and “We want freedom of speech”.

Both hashtags were quickly censored. When the BBC searched Weibo on Friday morning, hundreds of thousands of comments had already been deleted.

Many now have the hashtag “Can you do it, do you understand?” – A reference to the letter Dr. Li should sign where he was accused of disrupting the “social order”.

Only a handful of critical comments – many of which do not directly call him – are indicative of growing anger and distrust of the Chinese government.

“Don’t forget how you feel now. Don’t forget this anger. We can’t let that happen again,” said a comment to Weibo.

“The truth is always treated as a rumor. How long will you lie? Are you still lying? What else do you have to hide?” said another.

Why was there confusion about his death?

Global Times, People’s Daily and other Chinese media reported on Thursday from Dr. Li’s death.

Dr. Li was originally pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. local time, and the news triggered a huge wave of reactions to Weibo, China’s Twitter equivalent.

The Volkszeitung sent a tweet saying Dr. Li’s death triggered “national grief”.

However, Global Times then said he received a treatment known as ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) that pumps a person’s heart and oxygenates their blood without flowing through the lungs.

Global Times said he was in critical condition.

Journalists and local doctors who did not want their names used were told the BBC and other media that government officials had intervened.

The official media had been told to change their reports to announce that the doctor was still being treated.

