Cool Roofs Market: Extensive Analysis of Key Segments of the Industry and Emerging Growth Factors with Current Trends and Future Estimations

The global Cool Roofs market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Cool Roofs market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Cool Roofs market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Cool Roofs across various industries.

The Cool Roofs market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein roof slope, roof type, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global cool roofs market by segmenting it in terms of roof slope, roof type, and application. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for cool roofs in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for these roofs in individual roof slope, roof type, and application segments across all regions. Key players operating in the global cool roofs market are Owens Corning, Certain Teed Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, Tamko Building Products Inc., IKO Industries Ltd., ATAS International Inc., Henry Company, PABCO Building Products, LLC., Malarkey Roofing, and Polyglass S.p.A. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the cool roofs market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on roof slope, roof type, and application segments of the market. Market size and forecast for each major roof type, roof slope, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various end-use industries have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, trade publications, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing growth opportunities.

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Roof Slope

Steep Slope Roofs

Low Slope Roofs

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Roof Type

Coated Roofs

Foam Roofs

Modified BUR

Single-ply Membranes

Tiles & Slates

Metal Roofs

Asphalt Shingles

Others(including Wood Shakes, Clays, and Concretes)

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the global cool roofs market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by key players in the global cool roofs market

List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the cool roofs market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and trends that would impact the outlook for the global cool roofs market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

The Cool Roofs market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Cool Roofs market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Cool Roofs market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Cool Roofs market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Cool Roofs market.

The Cool Roofs market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Cool Roofs in xx industry?

How will the global Cool Roofs market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Cool Roofs by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Cool Roofs ?

Which regions are the Cool Roofs market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Cool Roofs market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Why Choose Cool Roofs Market Report?

Cool Roofs Market Report follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market. With modern industrial and digitalization tools, we provide avant-garde business ideas to our clients. We address clients living in across parts of the world with our 24/7 service availability.