Control Valves Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Control Valves Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Control Valves Marketwas valued at USD 6.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Control Valves market are listed in the report.

Burkert Fluid Control System

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Crane Co.

Emerson

Flowserve Corporation

Alfa Laval

IMI PLC

Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Velan

Samson AG.

Pentair PLC.

Kitz Corporation

Metso

The Weir Group PLC