Contract Logistics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Contract Logistics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Contract Logistics Market was valued at USD 203.40 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 296.52 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Contract Logistics market are listed in the report.

Agility

CEVA

DB Schenker

DHL Supply Chain

DSV

Kuehne + Nagel

Ryder System

SNCF Logistics/GEODIS

UPS Supply Chain

XPO