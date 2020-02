Continuous Level Measurement Market Scope and Market Prospects

Global Continuous Level Measurement Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global “Continuous Level Measurement Market” 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Continuous Level Measurement market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Continuous Level Measurement industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Global Continuous Level Measurement Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Competitive Landscape

The continuous level measurement market comprise of a large number of players working towards sustaining their position by developing cutting-edge products. Strategic mergers and acquisitions, partnership offering two-way benefits, and launch of joint ventures have been observed in the continuous level measurement market.

The significant players operating in the continuous level measurement market comprise of TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Nohken, Inc., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Fortive Corporation, First Sensor AG, Honeywell International Inc., AMETEK, Inc., Siemens AG, Vega Grieshber AG, Endress+Hauser AG, Emerson Electric Co., and ABB Ltd.

Recently, Emerson Electric Co. announced the launch of Aventics PE5 pressure sensor to enable condition monitoring that reduces costly pneumatic system losses and impacts the overall machine efficiency. The IO-link connection provides extra options for set up and diagnostic.

announced the launch of Aventics PE5 pressure sensor to enable condition monitoring that reduces costly pneumatic system losses and impacts the overall machine efficiency. The IO-link connection provides extra options for set up and diagnostic. In April 2019, AMETEK Drexelbrook expanded its product portfolio with the launch of its radar level transmitters of DRX400 and DRX 500 series. Both the radar level transmitters are developed for measuring level, distance, volumes of liquids, slurries, and solids.

Vega Grieshber AG

Vega Grieshber AG is headquartered in Schiltach and is working towards developing innovative measurement solutions that offer the ease of operation and installation. It offers optimum safety and reliability to the solutions developed for chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food industry, ships and airplanes, oil platforms, power generation, mining, landfills, sewage treatment plants, and drinking water supply systems. The company operates in over 80 countries with its streamlined network of distributors and suppliers.

Siemens AG

Siemens AG is a Germany-based company found in 1847 and possesses competency in financing, construction, project engineering, and business services. The multinational conglomerate company boasts a rich portfolio comprising of products such as PLM software, fire alarms, water treatment systems, railway vehicles, medical technology, power generation technology, and building and industrial automation.

First Sensor AG

First Sensor AG was incorporated in 1991 and is located in Germany. The leading developer produces customized sensor to meet the distinguished needs of the end-users of medical, industrial, and mobile target market. It has a broad portfolio with a wide range of products such as systems for ADAS, IMS, Power Semiconductors, Cameras, Inertial sensors, flow sensors, level sensors, pressure sensors, and optical sensors.

Continuous Level Measurement Market – Dynamics

Emergence of Industrial Automation in Food and Beverage Industries to Reflect on Market Growth

Industrial revolution has been touching various industries with automation, thereby reducing the need for a number of labors to monitor the end-to-end process. Capitalizing on this trend of labor-reduction, industries like food and beverage have been adopting continuous level measurement devices to ensure the effectiveness of the processes, which is likely to uphold their market growth.

Increasing Demand for Radar Level Measurement in Numerous Industries to Boost their Sales Prospects

Radar-based continuous level measurement remains unaffected by the temperature, pressure, dielectric constant, and gravity, which makes them highly efficient for the measurement of media such as grains, salt, tetrachloride, carbon black, titanium, sawdust, soybean oil, animal fat, latex, and paint. In addition, noncontact radar level transmitters are highly employed for measuring liquids for oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals industry. Such an upward adoption trend of these devices in numerous industries is likely to bode well for the growth of the continuous level measurement market.

APAC Remains a Lucrative Continuous Level Measurement Market

Availability of cheap labors and low manufacturing costs have significantly influenced the manufacturing activities in APAC region. China and India being the leading market for the manufacturing industry are anticipated to witness augmented production of continuous level measurement devices. Need for clean water from the growing population rate coupled with the large investments in the water and wastewater sector in this region is driving promising opportunities for the continuous level measurement devices to penetrate into the water sector.

Continuous Level Measurement Market – Segmentation

The continuous level measurement market can be fragmented on the basis of:

Technology

Type

Industry

Geography

Continuous Level Measurement Market Segmentation – By Technology

Based on the technology, the continuous level measurement market can be bifurcated into:

Capacitive

Ultrasonic

Radar

Contact

Non-contact

Differential Pressure

Magnetostrictive

Radiometric

Others

Continuous Level Measurement Market Segmentation – By Type

Depending on the type, the continuous level measurement market can be segmented into:

Contact Level Transmitter

Non-contact Level Transmitter

Continuous Level Measurement Market Segmentation – By Industry

On the basis of the industry, the continuous level measurement market can be divided into:

Metals and Mining

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Water and Wastewater

Chemicals

Oil and Gas

Others

