Continuous Delivery Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Continuous Delivery Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Continuous Delivery Market was valued at USD 1.62 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.03 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.76% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Continuous Delivery market are listed in the report.

Atlassian (Australia)

IBM

XebiaLabs

CA Technologies

Electric Cloud

Puppet

Chef Software

CloudBees

Microsoft

Flexagon

Micro Focus

Accenture

Wipro

Clarive

VMware

appLariat

Red Hat

Shippable

CircleCI

Spirent

Heroku