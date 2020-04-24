Contactless Payments Market is Booming Worldwide | gaining Revolution – In Eyes of Global Exposure

Contactless payment is a secure method for consumers to purchase products or services via debit, credit or smartcards, by using RFID technology or near-field communication (NFC). To make a contactless payment, a person simply needs to tap their card near a point-of-sale terminal. Contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access during the transactions. As contactless payments do not require a signature or a PIN, transactions sizes on cards are limited. The allowable amount for a contactless transaction varies by country and bank. Examples of non-credit or debit card contactless payments include transit cards, Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Google Wallet, among others.

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Contactless Payments Market various segments and emerging territory.

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Contactless Payments Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Contactless Payments Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Ingenico Group (France),Verifone Systems, Inc. (United States) ,Inside Secure (France) ,On Track Innovations (Israel),Oberthur Technologies SA (France) ,Location Sciences Group PLC (United Kingdom),Wirecard AG (Germany),Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany) ,Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands) ,Heartland Payment Systems, Inc. (United States)

Click to get Global Contactless Payments Market Research Sample PDF Copy Here @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/94999-global-contactless-payments-market

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



1) what all companies are currently profiled in the report?

Usually we follow NAICS Industry standards and validate company profile with product mapping to filter relevant Industry players, furthermore list is sorted to come up with a sample size of at least 50 to 100 companies having greater top line value to get their segment revenue for market estimation.

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.



2) Can we add or profiled new company as per our need?

Yes, we can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.

** Data availability will be confirmed by research in case of privately held company. Upto 3 players can be added at no added cost.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/94999-global-contactless-payments-market

The Global Contactless Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Hospitality, Government, Others), Devices Type (Mobile Handsets, Point of Sale Terminals, NFC Chips, Smart Cards, Others)

Market Drivers:

Reduced Transaction Time Due to Contactless Payments

Increased Internet Infrastructure across the Globe

Convenience in Processing Low-Value Payments

Increased Disposable Income of Individuals

Market Trends:

Mobile Phone-Based Payments Has Emerged As a Popular Payment Choice among Young and Affluent Consumers

Market Restraints:

High Costs Involved For the Installation of EPOS Terminals and Lower Rate of Adoption

Market Challenges:

Lack of Awareness among the Underdeveloped Countries

To comprehend Global Contactless Payments market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Contactless Payments market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Buy Full Copy Global Contactless Payments Report 2018 @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=94999

What benefits does AMA research studies provides:

Supporting company financial and cash flow planning

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Try a limited scope research document specific to Country or Regional matching your objective.

GET FULL COPY OF United States Contactless Payments market study @ ——— USD 2000

And, Europe Contactless Payments market study @ ——— USD 2500

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Contactless Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Contactless Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Contactless Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Contactless Payments

Chapter 4: Presenting the Contactless Payments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Contactless Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Contactless Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Browse for Full Report at @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/94999-global-contactless-payments-market

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Contactless Payments market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Contactless Payments market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Contactless Payments market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact US:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport