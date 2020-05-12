Contactless Payment Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Contactless Payment Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Contactless Payment Market was valued at USD 6.81 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 39.73 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.65% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2414&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Contactless Payment market are listed in the report.

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Proxama

Verifone Systems

on Track Innovations

Ingenico Group

Oberthur Technologies Sa

Wirecard AG

Inside Secure

Gemalto N.V.