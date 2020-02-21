Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market 2019 – Global Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2026

Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Industry valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing demand from the online retail sector, rapid development and rising disposable income of customers and increasing logistics services outsourcing are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Industry. However, High operational expenses and competition in pricing hinder Industry growth. CPG logistics is a corporate process that includes the managing and shipping of consumer-packaged goods from the source to the destination. It is an integral part of supply chain management and provides various services like multimodal transport and freight forwarding through the truck, rail, ship, and air. It also provides storage and warehousing, customs brokerage and tracking of services of freight forwarding goods. The transportation segment leads the Industry and contains approximately 48% of the Industry share. Transportation involves the moving of CPG products from one place to another via different modes like sea, road, and rail. The rapid growth in the e-commerce industry has raised the CPG logistics sector; since in e-commerce, all the CPGs are transported via different modes, therefore, the need for efficient delivery systems and freight forwarding is rising. As the industry is expanding continuously, the CPG logistics services demand will also rise across the forecast duration.
Market Segmentation
By Component
- Transportation
- Warehousing
- Value-Added Services
By Application
- Food & Beverages Sector
- Footwear and Apparel Sector
- Tobacc Sector
- Cleaning Products Sector
- Others
Brief introduction about Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market:
Chapter 1. Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [1,2,3,] in 2020
Chapter 2. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market by Application/End Users [1,2,3]
Chapter 3. Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications
Chapter 4. Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2025)
Chapter 5. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Chapter 6. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics (Volume, Value and Sales Price) structure specified for each geographic region included.
Chapter 7. Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
Chapter 8. Company primary Information and Top Competitors list are being provided for each vendor listed in the report.
Chapter 9. Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025) table for each product type which includes Cost Structure Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends
Chapter 10. Supply Chain, Sourcing approach and Downstream Buyers, Industrialized Chain Analysis
