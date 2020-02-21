Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market 2019 – Global Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2026

Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Industry valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing demand from the online retail sector, rapid development and rising disposable income of customers and increasing logistics services outsourcing are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Industry. However, High operational expenses and competition in pricing hinder Industry growth. CPG logistics is a corporate process that includes the managing and shipping of consumer-packaged goods from the source to the destination. It is an integral part of supply chain management and provides various services like multimodal transport and freight forwarding through the truck, rail, ship, and air. It also provides storage and warehousing, customs brokerage and tracking of services of freight forwarding goods. The transportation segment leads the Industry and contains approximately 48% of the Industry share. Transportation involves the moving of CPG products from one place to another via different modes like sea, road, and rail. The rapid growth in the e-commerce industry has raised the CPG logistics sector; since in e-commerce, all the CPGs are transported via different modes, therefore, the need for efficient delivery systems and freight forwarding is rising. As the industry is expanding continuously, the CPG logistics services demand will also rise across the forecast duration.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-Added Services

By Application

Food & Beverages Sector

Footwear and Apparel Sector

Tobacc Sector

Cleaning Products Sector

Others

Brief introduction about Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market:

Chapter 1. Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [1,2,3,] in 2020

Chapter 2. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market by Application/End Users [1,2,3]

Chapter 3. Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Chapter 4. Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2025)

Chapter 5. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Chapter 6. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics (Volume, Value and Sales Price) structure specified for each geographic region included.

Chapter 7. Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Chapter 8. Company primary Information and Top Competitors list are being provided for each vendor listed in the report.

Chapter 9. Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025) table for each product type which includes Cost Structure Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Chapter 10. Supply Chain, Sourcing approach and Downstream Buyers, Industrialized Chain Analysis

