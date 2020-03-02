Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Scope and Growing Demands 2019 | Key Players Mitek Systems Inc., Salesforce, Microsoft, Okta, SAP

The ‘Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market’ research report published by Reports and Data gives a comprehensive analysis of the recent market trends. Additionally, the report also presents a thorough evaluation of the statistics, market estimates, revenue forecasts, which further highlight its position in the industry, along with the expansion strategies adopted by the leading market participants. The Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market report provides well-researched information by way of a detailed assessment of the industry, highlighting specific industry parameters, including revenue generation and production capacity. The report also focuses on the rates of production and consumption recorded in the business, as well as the current market scenario in the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) sector and the prevalent trends observed in the industry.

Mitek Systems Inc., Salesforce (US), Microsoft (US), Okta (US), SAP (Germany), CA Technologies (US), Ping Identity (US), ForgeRock (US), Janrain (US), LoginRadius (Canada), GlobalSign (UK), Trusona (US), iWelcome (Netherlands), SecureAuth (US), WidasConcepts (Germany), Acuant (US), EmpowerID (US), Onegini (Netherlands), Pirean (UK), Auth0 (US), Avatier (US)

The Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market intelligence study includes a separate section dedicated to crucial parameters like the pricing structure of vital feedstock and value chain analysis, along with the study of major suppliers of the raw materials. It also offers other pivotal information about the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market as part of a wide-ranging analysis of the supply chain, along with other aspects like prominent distributors and the consumer base.

The market intelligence study outlines essential details of the market and the leading companies that hold a substantial portion of the global sector. Apart from this, the report also gives descriptive company profiles, including vital data relating to these companies.

Segments covered in the report:

Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Cloud

On-Premises

Authentication type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Passwords

Knowledge-based answers

Tokens

Biometrics

PIN

Security certificates

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Services

Training and education services

Advisory and implementation services

Support services

Solutions

Directory services

Identity proofing/verification

Identity authentication

Identity analytics

Behavioral analytics

Single Sign On (SSO)

Access management

Data governance

Organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Public sector

Retail and consumer goods

Telecommunication

Media and entertainment

Travel and hospitality

Healthcare

Education

Others (energy and utilities, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics)

The Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market study includes an elaborate regional analysis of the global industry, underlining the leading geographies.

The geographical extent of the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market has been categorized into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study considers the consumption market share of leading geographies by examining the market scenario of the regions extensively, along with an analysis of the regional market share and revenue.

Additionally, the report projects the growth rate that each region is expected to deliver in the forecast duration.

