Consumer Identity & Access Management Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2019-2026

Key segments in the global consumer identity and access management market:

Component Software Solutions Advanced Authentication Profile Management Credentials Management Services Professional Services Managed Services



Vertical Finance & Insurance Public Administration Healthcare Educational Services Telecommunications Information Media & Entertainment Others



Deployment On-premises Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)



Key regions covered in the global consumer identity and access management market report:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia BENELUX Rest of Europe

South Asia India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Rest of South Asia

East Asia China Japan South Korea

Oceania Australia New Zealand

Middle East and Africa Northern Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key vendors in the global consumer identity and access management market:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE (Gigya, Inc.)

Ping Identity

Okta, Inc.

Forgerock Inc.

Janrain, Inc.

Loginradius, Inc.

Iwelcome B.V.

Globalsign

Trusona

Acuant, Inc.

Quantifiable data:-

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Consumer Identity & Access Management Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Consumer Identity & Access Management revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)

Consumer Identity & Access Management market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

