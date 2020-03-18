Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Size, Production, Consumption, Export and Import, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Types and Applications, Forecast to 2026

The global Consumer Identity & Access Management market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Consumer Identity & Access Management market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Consumer Identity & Access Management market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Key segments in the global consumer identity and access management market:

Component Software Solutions Advanced Authentication Profile Management Credentials Management Services Professional Services Managed Services



Vertical Finance & Insurance Public Administration Healthcare Educational Services Telecommunications Information Media & Entertainment Others



Deployment On-premises Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)



Key regions covered in the global consumer identity and access management market report:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia BENELUX Rest of Europe

South Asia India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Rest of South Asia

East Asia China Japan South Korea

Oceania Australia New Zealand

Middle East and Africa Northern Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key vendors in the global consumer identity and access management market:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE (Gigya, Inc.)

Ping Identity

Okta, Inc.

Forgerock Inc.

Janrain, Inc.

Loginradius, Inc.

Iwelcome B.V.

Globalsign

Trusona

Acuant, Inc.

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

