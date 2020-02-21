Construction Robot Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Construction Robot Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global construction robot market was valued at USD 212.16 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 459.18 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.08% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Brokk

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Komatsu

Construction Robotics

FBR

nLink

Apis Cor

Advanced Construction Robotics

Yingchuang Building Technique