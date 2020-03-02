Construction Project Management Software Market – Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2026

The Report Titled on “Construction Project Management Software Market” analyses the adoption of Construction Project Management Software: Product Scope, Market Overview, Market Opportunities, Market Driving Force and Market Risks . This Construction Project Management Software Market profile the top manufacturers like ( Aconex Ltd, Procore, Oracle, Viewpoint, Inc, Odoo S.A, Buildertrend, CMiC, Sage, Co-construct, Jiansoft, e-Builder, Yonyou, MyCollab, Jonas, Jinshisoft, Microsoft, Fieldwire, GLODON, RedTeam, eSUB, Other ) which as long as information such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. For the (historical data status 2014-2019 and 6 year forecast period 2020 to 2026), it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the Construction Project Management Software industry. It also provide the Construction Project Management Software market Sales Channel, Distributors, Customers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix and Data Source.

Which Prime Data Figures are Included in This Construction Project Management Software Market Report-Market size (Last few years, current and expected); Market share analysis as per different companies; Construction Project Management Software Market forecast; Demand; Price Analysis; Construction Project Management Software Market Contributions (Size, Share as per regional boundaries).

Scope of Construction Project Management Software Market: Construction project management involves the planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, like agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil, and environmental.

Construction project management software is mainly used for four applications: General Contractors, Building Owners, Independent Construction Managers, Sub-Contractors. And General Contractors and Building Owners are the most application which takes up about 54.95% of the global total in 2016. Construction project management software can be classified into three types by platforms: installed-PC, installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based. The installed-PC is still the most type while installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based type is growing faster.

Aconex Ltd, Procore, Sage, Buildertrend, e-Builder, Oracle, Odoo S.A, Microsoft, GLODON and Jiansoft, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Construction project management software market. Top 10 took up about 52% of the global market in 2016. The top ten, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

☑ Installed-PC Software

☑ Installed-Mobile Software

☑ Cloud-based Software

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

☑ General contractors

☑ Building owners

☑ Independent construction managers

☑ Sub-contractors

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Construction Project Management Software market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Industry Overview 1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Major Country Wise Construction Project Management Software Market Analysis Chapter 2 Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis 2.1 Brief Introduction by Major Application

2.2 Brief Introduction by Major Type Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis 3.1 Global Production Construction Project Management Software Market Analysis

3.1.1 2014-2019 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

3.1.2 2014-2019 Major Manufacturers Performance and Construction Project Management Software Market Share

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

3.2.1 2014-2019 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

3.2.2 North America Construction Project Management Software Market

3.2.3 Asia-Pacific Market

3.2.4 Europe Market

3.2.5 Central & South America Market

3.2.6 Middle East & Africa Market

3.2.7 Other Regions Market Chapter 4 Sales Market Analysis 4.1 Global Sales Construction Project Management Software Market Analysis

4.1.1 2014-2019 Global Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis

4.1.2 2014-2019 Major Manufacturers Performance and Construction Project Management Software Market Share

4.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

4.2.1 2014-2019 Regional Market Performance and Construction Project Management Software Market Share

4.2.2 North America Market

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific Market

4.2.4 Europe Market

4.2.5 Central & South America Market

4.2.6 Middle East & Africa Market

4.2.7 Other Regions Construction Project Management Software Market Chapter 5 Consumption Market Analysis 5.1 Global Consumption Construction Project Management Software Market Analysis Chapter 6 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 6.1 Marketing Channel

6.2 Construction Project Management Software Distributors List

6.3 Construction Project Management Software Customers

And Many Others…

