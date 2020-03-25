Construction Equipment Market in India 2018-2023 Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand,

Market insights:

Construction equipment includes all kinds of machines, derricks, hoists, material handling equipment, platforms, runways, safeguards, protective devices, cranes, and equipment used for other constructions. Owing to a surge in investments in the infrastructure sector, and growth of the real estate sector, the construction equipment market in India is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~7% till 2023, up from its 2017 value of INR 210 Bn.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082303

Insights on segments based on equipment category:

Based on the category of equipment, the market is segmented into earth moving equipment, concrete equipment, material handling equipment, road construction equipment, and material processing equipment. Clearance of mining and construction (road building and real estate) projects in recent years have led the earth moving segment to occupy a major share of the construction equipment market, followed by concrete equipment, and material handling equipment.

Insights on segments based on equipment type:

Backhoe loaders, crawler excavators, mobile compressors, mobile cranes, compaction equipment, wheeled loaders, and crawler dozers are the most common construction equipment used in India. Among these, backhoe loaders had the highest market share in 2018, mainly due to its versatile applications.

Market trends:

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has implemented its ‘Value Engineering Program’, which directs constructors to use innovative technologies, materials, and equipment that can reduce the overall project cost and adverse effect on the environment.

Market drivers:

The Indian government has recently invested in the infrastructure sector. Substantial investment in the development of infrastructure in India is supposed to increase the demand for different kinds of construction equipment.

The real estate market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~11.54%, to reach a value of

~INR 12,0104.2 Bn by 2020, from ~INR 7004.34 Bn in 2015. The demand for construction equipment is increasing considerably in India due to the growth of the real estate market.

Market challenges:

Stringent regulations, along with increasing environmental concerns delay approvals for real estate projects in India. This, in turn, increases the overall budget of projects while slowing down the processes. Heavy equipment is rented and lie unused for months. As a result, in India, the revenue of the construction equipment market is limited. The secondary market for used construction equipment is yet to develop. This prevents the resale of equipment, which in turn reduces the overall revenue of the secondary construction equipment market.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082303

Companies covered:

1. Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

2. Bharat Earth Movers Ltd.

3. Escorts Ltd.

4. Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd.

5. Hercules Hoists Ltd.

6. JCB India Pvt. Ltd.

7. L&T Construction & Mining Machinery

8. Triton Valves Ltd.

9. Universal Construction Machinery and Equipment

10. Volvo Construction Equipment India

Customization available

With the given market data, Research on Global Markets offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected], or connect with us here.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609