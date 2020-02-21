Construction Adhesives Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Construction Adhesives Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Construction Adhesives Market was valued at USD 9.08 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% to reach USD 13.24 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Construction Adhesives market are listed in the report.

Henkel

3M

Bostik

Sika

H.B. Fuller

BASF

Dow Chemical

DAP Products