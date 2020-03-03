Construction Adhesive Market 2019 | Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2026: Henkel AG & Company, SIKA Group, 3M, Bostik SA, etc.

Construction Adhesive Market Overview

The construction adhesive market was valued at more than USD 8 billion in 2016 and projected to cross USD 14 billion by the end of 2025.

Competitive Landscape

The Construction Adhesive market report includes the following emerging players:

The key players in the Construction Adhesive market Henkel AG & Company, SIKA Group, 3M, Bostik SA, H.B. Fuller Company, The Dow Chemical Company

The report examines each vendor by looking at the following data:

Company profiles

SWOT analysis

Key market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing, and gross margin

Regional Assessment –

Major regions covered in the Construction Adhesive market report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The Construction Adhesive market report also gives information relating to the major countries in the leading regional markets.

Market segment based on resin type:

Acrylic

PVA

PU

Epoxy

Others

Market segment by formulation technology:

Waterborne

Solventborne

Others

Market segment by end-user sector:

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructure

Global Construction Adhesive Market Segmentation

Based on the market position, the report assesses the primary applications of Construction Adhesive in different end-user industries. The report categorizes the global market into the leading regions for Construction Adhesive into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further highlights the major product types, applications, end-use industries, leading regions, and the leading players in the global Construction Adhesive sector.

