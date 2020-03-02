Connected Toys Market To Set Phenomenal Growth With Key Vendors | a Division of Basic Fun, The LEGO Group., Leka SAS, Mattel, Disruptive Technology Associates, Ltd, Sony Corporation

According to the new research report published by RFM, titled “Connected Toys Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2029”. The report is made after a market research and in-depth investigation of the Connected Toys Market development in different sectors that requires correct analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the Connected Toys Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, Connected Toys Market size and share of global Connected Toys Market leading key Players such as BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S, , Hasbro, Konami Digital Entertainment, K’NEX, a Division of Basic Fun, The LEGO Group., Leka SAS, Mattel, Disruptive Technology Associates, Ltd, Sony Corporation, PLAYMOBIL, Sphero, Wonder Workshop, WowWee Group Limited., and many others.

Connected Toys Market is expected to reach USD 28109.62 million by 2029 in the forecasted period of 2020-2029 with a substantial CAGR of 17.30%.

Connected Toys Market Reports Available at Cut-down Rates!!! Click HERE To get FREE SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/connected-toys-market-620363

The key factor which drives the market in the forecasted period is technological improvements in non-destructive testing. In addition, the growing industrialization and urbanization trend and the fast IoT deployment fuel demand. The increasing complexity of NDT systems, however, will impede market growth. Nonetheless, potential convergence of new technologies will expand the demand in coming years.

Key Developments in the Connected Toys Market : In May 2019 Mattel, Inc. has confirmed an extension of its worldwide Disney licenses agreement in order to include new titles and to produce and grow the products based on characters from the whole Pixar Animation Studios. Their new agreement covers the forthcoming 2020 film releases of “Onward” as well as famous movies, including “Coco,” “Finding Nemo,” “Monsters, Inc.’s” and “The Amazing.” Many of them are Academy Award recipients and nominees. Mattel’s licensing will include a wide variety of Mattel items, including action figures, miniature and specialty toys, luxury goods and pickups available beginning in May 2020, in North American, Asia, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

Connected Toys Market Scope and Market Size

Connected Toys Market has been segmented on the basis of toy type, age group, device type, connectivity type, sales channel.

On the basis of toy type, the Connected Toys Market is segmented into app-enabled mechanical toys & drones, voice/image recognition toys, and health tracking toys/wearables.

Now Get Instant 30% DISCOUNT on this Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/connected-toys-market-620363

Based on age group, Connected Toys Market is segmented into 2–5 years, 6–8 years, 9–12 years, and teenagers. Segment 9–12 years age group is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Connected Toys in the age group of 9–12 years allow children to demonstrate their personality and are fond of fast-moving vehicles, playing musical instruments, utilizing computers, and listening to music. Also common are stem toys and games which allow children to use complicated robots to solve problems.

Basis of device type, the Connected Toys Market is segmented into smartphone & tablet connected toys, laptop connected toys, console connected toys, app-connected drones

On the basis of connectivity type the connected toys market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and RFID/NFC.

Based on distribution channel the connected toys market is segmented into Online Retail, Direct Retail.

Country Level Analysis of Connected Toys Market

On the basis of region, the Connected Toys Market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Connected toys market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of connected toys market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Table of Contents: Connected Toys Market

1 Connected Toys Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Connected Toys Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Connected Toys Market Size by Regions

5 North America Feed Antibiotics Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Feed Antibiotics Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Feed Antibiotics Revenue by Countries

8 South America Feed Antibiotics Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Feed Antibiotics by Countries

10 Global Connected Toys Market Segment by Type

11 Global Connected Toys Market Segment by Application

12 Global Connected Toys Market Size Forecast (2020-2029)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Inquire here for more @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/connected-toys-market-620363

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]