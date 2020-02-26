Connected Smart Street Light Market Technology and Demand 2019 to 2030 – Top Key Players Cisco Systems, Schréder, Huawei Technologies

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has launched a new report, named ‘Global Connected Smart Street Light Market Report 2030’. The report presents crucial market-related information, customer buying behavior, and details on company profiles to help the buyers achieve their goals, effectively in the forthcoming years. According to the report, the global connected smart street light market is estimated to account for over US$ 350 Mn by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.88% from 2019 to 2030.

Connected smart street lights can perform multiple functions, such as traffic monitoring, public safety monitoring and auto-dimming based on changes in weather conditions among others. Also, it can measure air pollution levels and notify when the toxicity of the air increases. Increasing awareness regarding energy-efficient solutions, growing demand for intelligence lighting systems, and new smart city projects are fueling market growth.

Top Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the connected smart street light market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Signify Holding., Itron Inc., Telensa,, OSRAM GmbH, Schréder, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC., among others.

Technological Advancement:

The growing trend of development of smart cities drives the growth of connected street lights market. The smart street light to be used in smart cities will not help in improving lighting efficiency but also help to help cities monitor and respond to any circumstance, from traffic and air quality to crowds and noise.

In addition, the connected street lights offers various benefits over the conventional street lights such as better energy saving, improved operational efficiency, low maintenance cost and reduce carbon emission are some of the reasons that are likely to boost the demand of connected street light market. This smart lightning reduces energy costs up to 35% through intelligent ON/OFF switching and targeted progressive dimming. Also, initiatives taken by utility companies and government institutions to adopt to smart lightning technologies in order to save energy and reduce carbon emission is supporting to grow the market.

Some Points from ToC:

GLOBAL CONNECTED SMART STREET LIGHT MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY OFFERING Hardware & Software Service

2 .GLOBAL CONNECTED SMART STREET LIGHT MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY CONNECTIVITY

Wired Wireless

3. GLOBAL CONNECTED SMART STREET LIGHT MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Traffic Monitoring Environmental Monitoring Video Surveillance Others

