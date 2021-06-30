Confectionery Ingredients Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Confectionery Ingredients Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market was valued at USD 57.40 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 96.97 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Confectionery Ingredients market are listed in the report.

Olam International

Arla Foods

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

EI Du Pont De Nemours

AAK

Ingredion

Tate and Lyle PLC

Kerry Group PLC