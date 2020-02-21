Concrete Admixtures Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Concrete Admixtures Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Concrete Admixtures market was valued at USD 12.73 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 27.65 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Concrete Admixtures market are listed in the report.

Sika AG

DOW Chemical Company

BASF SE

RPM International

W.R. Grace and Co.

Pidilite Industries

Fosroc International

Mapei SA

Cico technologies