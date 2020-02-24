Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Set for Rapid Growth with Significant CAGR of +45% by 2026 – Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, IBM, Google, Basler AG, Arterys, AiCure, iCAD

Computer Vision in Healthcare is an interdisciplinary scientific field that deals with how computers can be made to gain high-level understanding from digital images or videos. From the perspective of engineering, it seeks to automate tasks that the human visual system can do in Healthcare.

The Analyst Forecast Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR of +45% During Forecast Period (2020-2026).

The report on the global Computer Vision in Healthcare market is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. It compiles in-depth information and research methodologies. It is also combined with relevant charts and tables to enable readers to get a better perspective of this global market.

Some of the Top Companies influencing in this Market are: NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, IBM, Google, Basler AG, Arterys, AiCure, iCAD.

The report is presented in a clear and concise manner so that readers can understand the market structure and dynamics effectively. Recent trends and developments in the global Computer Vision in Healthcare market have been analyzed. Opportunities leading to the growth of the market have been analyzed and stated. The report focuses on the global market, and answers some of the most critical questions stakeholders are currently facing across the globe. Information about the size of the market (by the end of the forecast year), companies that are most likely to scale up their competitive abilities, leading segments, and challenges impeding the growth of the market are given.

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product & Service:

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation by Application:

Medical imaging and diagnostics

Surgeries

Other applications (clinical trials, patient management, and research)

Segmentation by End user:

Healthcare providers

Diagnostic centers

Other end users

