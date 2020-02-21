Computer Vision in Healthcare Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Computer Vision in Healthcare Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 229.58 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5317.75 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 48.13% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23589&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Computer Vision in Healthcare market are listed in the report.

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM

Google

Microsoft

Intel Corporation

Basler AG

AiCure

iCAD

Xilinx