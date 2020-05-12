Computer Assisted Coding Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Computer Assisted Coding Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global computer-assisted coding market is valued at USD 2.74 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Computer Assisted Coding market are listed in the report.

3M Company

Optum

Nuance Communications

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Dolbey Systems

Artificial Medical Intelligence

Craneware PLC

Athenahealth

Streamline Health Solutions

Trucode

M*Modal IP

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

EPIC Systems Corporation