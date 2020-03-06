Computer Aided Detection Market Report 2020| High Four Foremost Manufactures-Hologic, ICAD, Agfa-Gevaert, EDDA Technology

The report titled on “Computer Aided Detection Market” reports provide crucial insights that facilitate worldwide market size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Sale ), splits the breakdown (6 Forces Forecast 2020 to 2026 and data status 2014-2019), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. Computer Aided Detection market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Hologic, ICAD, Agfa-Gevaert, EDDA Technology, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Invivo, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Siemens Healthineers ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross, Gross Margin, Cost, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value and contact information. Beside, this Computer Aided Detection industry report firstly introduced the Computer Aided Detection basics: Definitions, Applications, Classifications, and Computer Aided Detection Market Overview; manufacturing processes; product specifications; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Scope of Computer Aided Detection Market: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) software is a set of algorithms that uses pattern recognition method predominantly to aid physicians for interpretation of medical images. Increasing number of patients opting for diagnostic imaging techniques is expected to propel the volume of image data to be analyzed. This factor increases the probability of risk for failure in detecting abnormalities. To rectify this situation, CAD as a diagnostic analysis technology was introduced to assist physicians in reducing detection errors. This is achieved by using the clinical images generated through various imaging modalities such as X-Ray imaging, MRI, and computed tomography and ultrasound imaging. In recent years, the global CAD market experienced strong growth owing to increasing awareness of cancer diagnosis in early stages. Incidences of various types of cancers such as lung, prostate, breast and colorectal cancer is gradually increasing. For instance, the American Cancer Society estimated that more than one Mn people in U.S. are diagnosed with cancer every year and in 2012, 14.1 Mn new cases of cancer were reported. It has also been reported that in the same year, 8.2 Mn people died of cancer, which accounted for 14% of the overall deaths in 2012. Cancers such as colorectal, lung, stomach, breast, prostrate, cervical cancer and leukemia are the most common types of cancer. A publication in association with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), stated that occurrence of cancer increased with the growing age of individuals.

Increasing awareness of successful cancer treatment which needs early diagnosis is driving the population towards routine checkups and is expected to boost global CAD market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, availing health insurance requires mandatory pre-screening tests for chronic diseases. Thus, as the demand for insurance will gradually increase, the need for precise screening tools shall also increase correspondingly. Hence, growth in demand for insurance policies is expected to increase the adoption rate of CAD solutions in diagnostic tools. High preference for digital breast tomosynthesis is another factor that drives the growth of the global computer aided detection market. In digital breast tomosynthesis, the radiation is more concentrated and imaging is done of the complete breast with limited degree scan. Most of the imaging done is by reconstruction and is generally based on expectation–maximization algorithm. Digital breast tomosynthesis is, therefore, a computer aided detection wherein great computational power and image construction algorithm is required to produce detailed images of the breast.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Mammography

☯ Ultrasound Imaging

☯ Magnetic Resonance Imaging

☯ Tomosynthesis

☯ Computed Tomography

☯ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Hospitals

☯ Diagnostic Centers

☯ Research Centers

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Computer Aided Detection market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

