Computational Biological Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

Global Computational Biological Market was valued at USD 2.76 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.45 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.64 % from 2019 to 2026.

Accelrys

Chemical Computing Group

Entelos

In-silico Biotechnology AG

Nimbus Discovery LLC

Rhenovia Pharma SAS Certara

Compugen Ltd

Generate AG

Leadscope