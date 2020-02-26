Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2020-2026 Growth Overview, Size, Trends and Key Players | Triumph, Spanx, HanesBrands

”

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Compression Wear and Shapewear market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Compression Wear and Shapewear market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles Triumph, Spanx, HanesBrands, Wacoal, Prima Donna, Leonisa, Spiegel, Anita, Ann Chery, Your Contour, Wonderbra Sexy, Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, Skins, medi, CW-X, 2XU, Zoot, Design Veronique, KIPSTA, EC3D .

Summary

Compression wear and shapewear garments are skin-tight clothing which apply pressure to specific parts of the body. Through the application of compression to underlying veins, the speed of blood flow increases and the rate of oxygen delivery to muscles are increased.

In recent years, the demand for the exercise has been growing and more people care for counting the shape. This trend has made the demand of Compression Wear and Shapewear become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Most of Compression Wear and Shapewear are used for athletic use to protect muscles. Medical use accounts for small market because only injured people or some other people who need special medical care need to wear them. Contouring the shape also occupies a certain market because more women care for their beauty of shape.

In short, Compression Wear and Shapewear project has potential in global market, but the current market was mainly occupied by the existing enterprises, under the premise of the future demand growth and technological processes, the new entrants into the Compression Wear and Shapewear industry business should be able to occupy a certain market share. Therefore, new entrants must develop technical and master internal control, to seize the domestic and foreign markets in the future.

The global Compression Wear and Shapewear market was 4060 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 6150 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2020 and 2026.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

This report covers leading companies associated in Compression Wear and Shapewear market:

Triumph, Spanx, HanesBrands, Wacoal, Prima Donna, Leonisa, Spiegel, Anita, Ann Chery, Your Contour, Wonderbra Sexy, Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, Skins, medi, CW-X, 2XU, Zoot, Design Veronique, KIPSTA, EC3D

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Compression Wear and Shapewear industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Compression Wear and Shapewear industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Compression Wear and Shapewear industry.

– Different types and applications of Compression Wear and Shapewear industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Compression Wear and Shapewear industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Compression Wear and Shapewear industry.

– SWOT analysis of Compression Wear and Shapewear industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Compression Wear and Shapewear industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Shirts

Pants

Waist Cincher

Socks

Bra

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Medical Use

Athletic Use

Contour Body Shape

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Compression Wear and Shapewear markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Compression Wear and Shapewear market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Compression Wear and Shapewear market.

Table of Contents

1 Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Overview

1.1 Compression Wear and Shapewear Product Overview

1.2 Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Shirts

1.2.2 Pants

1.2.3 Waist Cincher

1.2.4 Socks

1.2.5 Bra

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Compression Wear and Shapewear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Compression Wear and Shapewear Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Triumph

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Compression Wear and Shapewear Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Triumph Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Spanx

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Compression Wear and Shapewear Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Spanx Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 HanesBrands

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Compression Wear and Shapewear Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 HanesBrands Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Wacoal

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Compression Wear and Shapewear Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Wacoal Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Prima Donna

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Compression Wear and Shapewear Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Prima Donna Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Leonisa

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Compression Wear and Shapewear Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Leonisa Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Spiegel

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Compression Wear and Shapewear Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Spiegel Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Anita

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Compression Wear and Shapewear Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Anita Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Ann Chery

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Compression Wear and Shapewear Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Ann Chery Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Your Contour

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Compression Wear and Shapewear Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Your Contour Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Wonderbra Sexy

3.12 Under Armour

3.13 Nike

3.14 Adidas

3.15 Skins

3.16 medi

3.17 CW-X

3.18 2XU

3.19 Zoot

3.20 Design Veronique

3.21 KIPSTA

3.22 EC3D

4 Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Compression Wear and Shapewear Application/End Users

5.1 Compression Wear and Shapewear Segment by Application

5.1.1 Medical Use

5.1.2 Athletic Use

5.1.3 Contour Body Shape

5.2 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Forecast

6.1 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Compression Wear and Shapewear Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2026)

6.3.2 Shirts Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Pants Gowth Forecast

6.4 Compression Wear and Shapewear Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2026)

6.4.2 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Forecast in Medical Use

6.4.3 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Forecast in Athletic Use

7 Compression Wear and Shapewear Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Compression Wear and Shapewear Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Compression Wear and Shapewear Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

