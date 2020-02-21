Compound Semiconductor Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Compound Semiconductor Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Compound Semiconductor Market was valued at USD 72.30 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 186.39 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.63% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Compound Semiconductor market are listed in the report.

Cree International Quantum Epitaxy PLC.

Freescale Semiconductor LM Ericsson Telefon AB

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics NV

Infineon Technologies AG