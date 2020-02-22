Compostable Packaging Market Future Outlook to 2026 | TIPA Compostable Packaging, ULTRA GREEN SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING, International Paper, Smurfit Kappa, others

Compostable Packaging Market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application.

The well-established Key players in the market are: TIPA Compostable Packaging, ULTRA GREEN SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING, International Paper, Smurfit Kappa, Mondi, BASF SE, Be Green Packaging HQ, Futamura Group, Stora Enso, WestRock Company, BIOPAK, Amcor plc, Wuxi Topteam Co.Ltd, NatureWorks LLC, Ecolifellc.com, Lithey Inc., Paper Water Bottle, Genpak, LLC, Biotec Pvt. Ltd, and Avani Eco among other domestic and global players.

Region-based analysis of the Compostable Packaging Industry market:

– The Compostable Packaging Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of compostable packaging market.

For instance,

Mondi collaborated hands with Ellen MacArthur Foundation so that they can decrease the level of plastic pollution. The focus of the collaboration is to enhance the design of the product and reach 100% recycled or compostable packaging products by the year 2025.

Genpak LLC and Danimer Scientific signed a partnership agreement to initiate a new stream of biodegradable food containers. It will help the company to decrease the impact of non-biodegradable products on the environment in the year 2019. With the help of this partnership the company will get cutting edge material so that they can create innovative packaging.

Compostable Packaging Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Type (Bags, Trays, Cups, Plates, Films, Lids, Straws, Cutlery, Bowls, Clamshells, Pouches & Sachets, Others), Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Others), Packaging Layer (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging), Distribution Channel (B2B, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Others), End-User (Food & Beverages, Medical, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Textile Goods, Personal & Home Care, Chemical, Others), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Compostable Packaging Market

Compostable packaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 21,633.39 million by 2027.

Increasing usage of liners in temperature sensitive drugs which requires innovative packaging is a driving factor for the market growth. Rising popularity of biodegradable products and also increasing concern on the pollution level is accelerating the consumption of compostable packaging products which drives the market.

This compostable packaging market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Compostable Packaging Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in Compostable Packaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Competitive Landscape and Compostable Packaging Market Share Analysis

Compostable packaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global compostable packaging market.

Focused Effort in Producing Cost-Effective Compostable Plastic Packaging

Compostable packaging market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in compostable packaging and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the compostable packaging market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

