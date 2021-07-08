Companion Diagnostics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Companion Diagnostics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Companion Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.30 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.78% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23254&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Companion Diagnostics market are listed in the report.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

BiomÃ©rieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Illumina

Myriad Genetics

Arup Laboratories

Sysmex Corporation

Hologic

Novartis AG

Almac Group