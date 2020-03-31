Companies in the Pelvis Fixation System Market Expedite Product Innovations to Stay at Forefront in the

Injuries to the pelvic region, which requires a pelvis fixation, are usually observed in multiple trauma patients. The significant threat from pelvic ring injuries is primarily related to blood loss which leads to hemorrhage, and hemorrhage is one of the leading causes of death. The blood loss is severe in case of bone fractures and arterial bleeding and as a general rule, patient with unstable pelvic joint needs to be prepared preferably within 6 hrs of injury.

Pelvis fracture has the highest significance of all skeletal injuries due to the unstable mortality rate range from 7.8% to 22.4% and open injuries considerably increase the probability of a fatal outcome. Pelvis fixation systems are provided to support the target area, and allow it to heal in a prescribed duration. External pelvis fixation system is provided in addition to other fixation standards. Benefit of external pelvis fixation system is that it is minimally invasive and can be applied rapidly.

In general, pelvic ring instabilities are of three major types: anterior instability, posterior instability and antero-posterior instability. On the basis of the target area, pelvis fixation systems are designed respectively in order to support the need. Pelvis fixation systems are one unit consisting different components such as pins, clamps and connecting bar in significant value.

Pelvis Fixation System Market: Market Dynamics

Global pelvis fixation systems market is largely driven by the prevalence of hip and pelvic fractures and rising geriatric & adult population. In accordance with the researchers following these observation, the rate of pelvic fractures in cases of polytrauma ranges from 23% to 51%.

In addition, the adoption rate of pelvis fixation systems to support the pelvic fracture is also vividly observed. There is a rundown of causes due to which chronic hip pain can occur; hip fractures are most commonly observed in elderly patients with osteoporosis. Osteoarthritis, according to center of disease control (CDC) affects 22 Mn people every year, which not always but leads pelvic fractures due to age, trauma and other factors.

In 2015, trauma cases reported the highest number of deaths from age 1 to 46 years. Healthcare and lost productivity reported to be around $671 Bn that year being the highest out of major diseases observed. Associated injuries with pelvic fractures are supporting reasons for developing new technologies in forming pelvis fixation systems, injuries ranging from soft tissue injuries which vary from superficial abrasions and laceration, to closed internal injuries.

Axial and appendicular injuries are frequently associated with pelvic ring fractures. Urgency of the product is highly observed due to all the facts surrounding the trauma and orthopedic pelvic cases. Pelvis fixation system is a basic device to monitor the changes and provide a support to the affected pelvic area.

Pelvis fixation systems of different modalities are present to run the procedure with availability of both internal and external fixation gives it a better chance than other alternatives.

Pelvis Fixation System market: Segmentation

By Product Type:

Internal fixation system

External fixation system Tubular Circular



By End Users:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Geographically, the global pelvis fixation system market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (exc. China), China and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to grow over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be attractive in terms of investment provided to the research wing in developing markets. Population density is expected to escalate in the Asia pacific (exc. China) region allowing more market opportunity for pelvis fixation system to establish and produce goods within the region.

Europe is expected to grow at a higher rate due to rise in population, changing lifestyle and rise in awareness among consumers and suppliers. Economic growth is supporting the health care infrastructure in developing countries allowing more number of players to contribute with ease and efficiency

Some of the players identified in the global pelvis fixation system market are DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Orthofix, Treu Instrumente, Zimmer Biomet, Alboland, Excel Medical, Excel Medical, SEGUFIX, TST R. Medical Devices, SOFEMED International and Mikai etc. among others.

Companies are building special pelvis fixation systems to offer systems to meet department needs. Each product in their line is built to improve long term medical efficiency and compatibility with different requirements.

Market of the pelvis fixation system is centralized and revolves around the incidence of pelvic fixation cases observed globally which incidentally is a moving point for smaller markets to grow at a faster rate. The compatibility of systems towards the patients provided by the manufacturers is the sole reason to drive the market of the pelvis fixation systems.

