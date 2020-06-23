Companies in the Motion Control Market Resorting to Product Innovation to Stay Ahead in the Game

The growth of Motion control market (MCM) has increased, due to use of high- level automatic equipment, machine tools, high-level medical equipment, sensors, and many others. In recent years, equipment industries has begun to emerge from the traditional big industries and do depth development for motion control application segments. Motion control system is core part in every automated equipment. The high flexibility and quality products can be achieved by combinations of automation and motion control products.

The key trend observed in motion control technology is developing in the direction of customization, smart technology, and networking. It has increased the manufacturing production, speed accuracy, increased consistency, improved efficiency, integration automation, eliminations of hazards, troubleshooting and others.

Motion Control Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factors which are driving the MCM are, increase in investments and project by manufacturing industries, an increase in concern for industrial safety and qualitative output. Also, the demand has increased for MCM, in the semiconductor and electronics industry, automotive, packaging, printing, textile, machinery industries, and others. Motion control is the key component in robotics industries which has benefited greatly in the market. Government has taken initiative for industrial growth which has led to the development of automation and motion control system.

Motion control products like controllers, actuators, drives and motors which are required in machinery manufacturing applications and which are used to control speed, control the overload and instant breaking which helps to improve the performance of machine tools.

Customized motion control requirements is increasing for technologies like motion control for image specific servers and motion control for movement specific servers. According to the requirement for user applications, the customization is done for the application which has become important in market applications.

However, with the rise of labor costs, complexity with the machine tools, industrial restructuring has negatively impacted the growth of Motion control market.

Motion Control Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of type:

Computerized Numeric Control

General Motion Control

Servo drives

Position control hardware

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

Machinery Manufacturing

Semiconductor & Electronics

Medical

Printing & Paper

Textiles

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Plastic and Rubber

Logistics

Food And Beverage

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Motion Control Market: Recent Contracts/Deals

Some of the key players in Motion Control Market are Yaskawa Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Parker Hannifin, Mitsubishi Electric, GalilMC, Omron Industrial Automation, Aerotech, Nanotec, ACS Motion Control, Aerotech, Delta Motion, and Beckhoff.

Motion Control Market: Regional Overview

Motion Control Market is currently dominated by North America and region due to fast development in global machinery production. Asia Pacific Motion Control Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Motion Control Market Segments

Motion Control Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Motion Control Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Motion Control Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Motion Control Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Motion Control Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint