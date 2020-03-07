Compaction Machines Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2027

This report presents the worldwide Compaction Machines market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Compaction Machines Market:

follows:

Heavy compaction machines Heavy tandem roller 5-8 Tonne 8-11 Tonne > 11 Tonne Single drum roller 3-5 Tonne 5-8 Tonne 8-12 Tonne 12-15 Tonne > 15 Tonne Pneumatic roller

Light compaction machines Hand operated machines Rammer Vibratory plates (forward) Vibratory plates ( reverse) Walk behind roller Light tandem roller < 1.8 Tonne 8-3 Tonne 3-5 Tonne Trench roller



The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of region and presents the projection in terms of value for the forecast period. The global compaction machine market report covers the following regions:

North America U.S Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K Spain Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast as to how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. For this, FMI referred to several subject matter experts involved in the road construction and compaction machinery domain. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on the supply side, demand side and the dynamics of the market, such as regulation, trends and infrastructure scenario globally. Quantification of data has been considered along with the provisions of the qualitative and quantitative insights collected directly from the market through discussions with regional managers, suppliers, manufacturers, sales person and subject matter experts. Primary research had a major contribution in the analysis of the market for the forecast period.

We have also taken into consideration the year-on-year growth based on historical trend analysis, in order to understand predictability of the market and to identify right opportunities in the global compaction machines market.

As previously highlighted, the global compaction machine market is split into two major segments, namely by product type and by region. Both these segments have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth.

The absolute dollar opportunity provided in the report is critical and is expected to help in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve from a sales perspective in the compaction machines market.

FMI has developed the market attractiveness index for two major segments, namely, product and region. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, the global compaction machines market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the global compaction machines product portfolio. Their key developments and strategies have also been included wherever possible. Key market participants covered in the report are Volvo Construction Equipment – Volvo CE, Caterpillar Inc., Terex Corporation, BOMAG GmbH, Wacker Neuson SE, XCMG Co. Ltd, Zoomlion Heavy Industries Science and Technology Co Ltd, Atlas Copco, Wirtgen Group and Sany Heavy Industries Co Ltd.

