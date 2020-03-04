Commercial Telematics Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2028

The global Commercial Telematics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Commercial Telematics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Commercial Telematics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Commercial Telematics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Commercial Telematics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Companies profiled in this report include MiX Telematics Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Verizon Communications Inc., WirelessCar AB, ORBCOMM Inc., Masternaut Limited, TomTom N.V., Trimble Navigation Limited, and OnStar LLC.
The global commercial telematics market is categorized into the following segments:
Commercial Telematics Market, by Type
-
Aftermarket Telematics
- Embedded Aftermarket Telematics
- Portable Aftermarket Telematics
Commercial Telematics Market, by Application
- Fleet / Asset Management
- Satellite Navigation
- Infotainment
- Insurance Telematics
- Telehealth Solutions
- Remote Alarm and Monitoring
- Others
Commercial Telematics Market, by End-use Industry
- Transportation and Logistics
- Healthcare
- Construction
- Government and Utilities
- Insurance
- Manufacturing
Commercial Telematics Market, by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Each market player encompassed in the Commercial Telematics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Commercial Telematics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
