Commercial Telematics Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2028

The global Commercial Telematics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Commercial Telematics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Companies profiled in this report include MiX Telematics Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Verizon Communications Inc., WirelessCar AB, ORBCOMM Inc., Masternaut Limited, TomTom N.V., Trimble Navigation Limited, and OnStar LLC.

The global commercial telematics market is categorized into the following segments:

The global commercial telematics market is categorized into the following segments:

Commercial Telematics Market, by Type OEM Telematics Embedded OEM Systems Hybrid OEM Systems

Aftermarket Telematics Embedded Aftermarket Telematics Portable Aftermarket Telematics

Commercial Telematics Market, by Application Fleet / Asset Management

Satellite Navigation

Infotainment

Insurance Telematics

Telehealth Solutions

Remote Alarm and Monitoring

Others Commercial Telematics Market, by End-use Industry Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Construction

Government and Utilities

Insurance

Manufacturing Commercial Telematics Market, by Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Each market player encompassed in the Commercial Telematics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Commercial Telematics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

