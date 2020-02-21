Colorants Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Colorants Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global colorants market was valued at USD 47.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 72.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Colorants market are listed in the report.

Clariant

BASF SE

Huntsman International

DIC Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Polyone Corporation

Sun Chemical Corporation

Archroma

Huebach Color

Atul

EI Du Pont De Nemours

Sudarshan Chemical Industries

Chromatech Incorporated

The Chemours Company